May 2 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LAZARD LTD

The financial advisory and asset management company said it hired former J.P. Morgan Chase & Co investment banker Larry Slaughter as a managing director and vice chairman of its investment banking business. Slaughter will start at Lazard on June 3.

UBS AG

UBS has tapped a former Deutsche Bank investment banker to join its financial institutions group in the Americas, according to a memo seen by Reuters that was sent to UBS employees on Wednesday.

Jim Voorheis, a 23-year investment banking veteran who was most recently a managing director at Deutsche Bank, will start his new position heading up specialty finance investment banking in July.

UBS Global Asset Management, the large scale asset manager of UBS, appointed Trevor Cooke as head of global real estate for Asia-Pacific, effective May 27. Cooke joined the company from Queensland Investment Corp, where he was managing director, Strategy and International Business Development.

U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS INC

The investment banking division of U.S. Bancorp appointed Benjamin Jensen as its financial adviser to handle wealth management and financial planning services for its clients.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The global alternative asset manager said it added a six-person international investment team to its energy platform.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP

The life insurer elected Richard DeWolfe to replace Gail Cook-Bennett as chairman of its board. DeWolfe, who joined Manulife's board in 2004, was the vice-chairman since December.

AVIVA INVESTORS

The global asset management business of Aviva Plc appointed Adeline Diab as head of integration for its global responsible investment team. Diab joined Aviva Investors from APG Asset Management in the Netherlands.

LONDON CAPITAL GROUP PLC

The online trading services provider, part of London Capital Group Holdings Plc, appointed Kevin Ashby as chief commercial officer. Ashby previously worked at KPMG as IT Partner and CIO.

THINK FINANCE

The developer of next-generation financial products for underbanked consumers hired Martin Wong, previously with Cigna Corp, as its chief integrity officer.

HEARTLAND ADVISORS

The investment adviser to Heartland Funds said Robert Sharpe joined the firm as co-portfolio manager of the Heartland International Value Fund. Sharpe previously worked at the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio as international equities portfolio manager.