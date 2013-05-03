May 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT SUISSE
Credit Suisse said it has appointed Michael Muntner and
Charlie Newton as co-heads of its healthcare investment banking
business in the Americas. Muntner will based in New York, while
Newton will be based in San Francisco.
IGM FINANCIAL INC
The Canadian asset manager named Jeffrey Carney as its chief
executive and of its Mackenzie unit.
CENTER BANCORP INC
The parent company of Union Center National Bank (UCNB) said
Vincent Tozzi is resigning as Chief Financial Officer of Center
Bancorp and UCNB from May 31.
The company appointed Senior Vice President & Comptroller
Francis Patryn as interim CFO.
U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Carlo di Florio, the head of the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission's national examination program, is leaving
the agency to lead a new risk and strategy division at the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Wall Street
industry-funded brokerage watchdog, the SEC said Thursday.
The SEC said it was also losing 13-year veteran David
Bergers, who heads the Boston Regional Office and was also
serving as deputy director of the Enforcement Division.