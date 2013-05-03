May 3 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse said it has appointed Michael Muntner and Charlie Newton as co-heads of its healthcare investment banking business in the Americas. Muntner will based in New York, while Newton will be based in San Francisco.

IGM FINANCIAL INC

The Canadian asset manager named Jeffrey Carney as its chief executive and of its Mackenzie unit.

CENTER BANCORP INC

The parent company of Union Center National Bank (UCNB) said Vincent Tozzi is resigning as Chief Financial Officer of Center Bancorp and UCNB from May 31.

The company appointed Senior Vice President & Comptroller Francis Patryn as interim CFO.

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Carlo di Florio, the head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's national examination program, is leaving the agency to lead a new risk and strategy division at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the Wall Street industry-funded brokerage watchdog, the SEC said Thursday.

The SEC said it was also losing 13-year veteran David Bergers, who heads the Boston Regional Office and was also serving as deputy director of the Enforcement Division.