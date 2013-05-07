May 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes
AMERICAN EXPRESS
The credit card company said Chief Financial Officer Daniel
Henry will retire as soon as a replacement is found, a process
that could take "a couple of months.
CASTLE TRUST
The lender named Matthew Wyles as senior adviser to its
board. Wyles joins Castle Trust from Nationwide Building
Society, where he served as a main board director from 2007.
STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO
LPL FINANCIAL LLC
Two former Raymond James Financial Inc branch
managers based in Austin, Texas have moved to rival firms
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co and LPL Financial LLC. Trey Hancock moved
to Stifel to be a senior vice president and branch manager. Roy
Sparkman joined James E. Bashaw & Co, a Houston-based
independent financial services firm registered with LPL
Financial.
CVC CREDIT PARTNERS
The asset manager named Brandon Bradkin as partner. Before
joining CVC Credit, he worked at Park Square Capital as a
partner and member of the investment committee.
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The asset manager named Jason Fisher as senior vice
president and head of consultant relations for the Americas and
Europe operations.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The bank said Steven Wieting will join as global chief
strategist. Wieting is currently the Managing Director and U.S.
economist at Citi Research.
MORGAN STANLEY WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The largest U.S. brokerage, which is majority-owned by
Morgan Stanley, has expanded its adviser force in New
York and Tennessee with veteran hires from brokerages Wells
Fargo Advisors and Stifel Nicolaus & Co.
The new additions, who made the switch to Morgan Stanley on
Friday, joined the firm as senior vice presidents.