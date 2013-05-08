May 8 The following financial services industry
CREDIT SUISSE
The investment banker Sebastian Grigg has been appointed
vice chairman of the bank's EMEA investment banking department
after having spent six years at the helm of the company's UK
investment banking team.
SAUDI ARABIA CENTRAL BANK
J.P. Morgan Chase Inc confirmed on Tuesday that its top
banker for Saudi Arabia, Abdulaziz Al Helaissi, is leaving to
take a position with Saudi Arabia's central bank.
ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD
The private banking and wealth management arm of Arbuthnot
Banking Group Plc appointed Paul Millar as managing
director of International Private Banking in Dubai.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The asset manager named Darren Banks to head the UK Trustee
and Depositary Business. Darren joins from State Street Trustees
Ltd, where he worked for over a decade.
SAFFERY CHAMPNESS
The accountancy firm named Alistair Hunt as partner in
firm's Peterborough office. He joins from RSM Tenon Group Plc
, where he headed their East Midlands Accounts & Audit
Department.
MORNINGSTAR INC
The research firm named Daniel Needham as chief investment
officer for Morningstar Investment Management and managing
director for Europe operations. Prior to this appointment, he
served as managing director and chief investment officer for the
unit's Asia-Pacific operations.
HIGHTOWER ADVISORS LLC
The independent adviser-owned firm that has grown by hiring
employees away from top U.S. brokerages, added veteran branch
manager, Frank Epinger, from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.
Epinger will assume the role of an executive director based in
Los Angeles and help expand the firm's presence in California.
U.S. BANCORP INVESTMENTS
The investment banking division of U.S. Bancorp
appointed Steve Felchle and Jason Ernst as financial advisors.
Felchle and Ernst previously worked with Wells Fargo.