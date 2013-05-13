May 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MARSH & MCLENNAN CO

Marsh, the insurance broking and risk-management unit of Marsh & McLennan Co, named Richard Moxon as leader of its UK private client services division. Moxon joined the company in 2009 as senior client manager.

BNP PARIBAS

The bank's corporate and investment banking division appointed Tim Healy as global chief operating officer for investor relationship management. Healy joins from Credit Suisse, where he headed business and client development for EMEA.

BARINGS ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Marco Tang as head of sales, client service and business development across China, Hong Kong and Singapore. Tang joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was the executive director and head of intermediary business.

BDO LLP

The accountancy and business advisory firm named David Fletcher as head of restructuring advisory. Fletcher joins from KPMG.

PATRON CAPITAL PARTNERS

The European private equity firm named Georg von Hammerstein as senior adviser. Hammerstein was the European chief investment officer at Pramerica Real Estate Investors.

WILLIS NORTH AMERICA

The unit of insurance broker Willis Group Holdings appointed Brian Murphy and Hiromoto Ushiki as North American practice co-leaders of Willis North America's Japan Global Practice Group. The group provides services to companies based in Japan and having operations in North America.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The bank named David Skaggs as wealth management advisor for the private client reserve of U.S. Bank in St. Louis, Missouri while Marc Wiersum was appointed wealth management consultant in its Naples, Florida-based practice. U.S. Bank is the subsidiary of U.S. Bancorp.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The wealth management business named four sales directors to its southern California region - Bob Robinson, John Zarchen, Rob Vickery and Eric McMullen.