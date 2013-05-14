May 14 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The unit of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co named Kate Moore
as chief investment strategist. She joins from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch where she worked as global equity strategist.
STANDARD CHARTERED BANK
The bank appointed Philip Tulk as conglomerates, hotels and
gaming analyst in its Hong Kong/China equity research division.
Tulk joins the Bank from Royal Bank of Scotland, where he was
the head of the Asian conglomerates and gaming research.
MARSH & MCLENNAN CO
Marsh, the insurance broking and risk-management unit of
Marsh & McLennan Co, appointed Neil Irwin to lead its business
development across the Middle East and North Africa. Irwin was a
managing director at the company, responsible for its business
development across Europe.
BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES
The bank named Julien Cuminet as head of asset and fund
services in France. He joined BNP Paribas as deputy head of AFS
operations in 2008.
ROBERT W. BAIRD & CO
The firm said on Tuesday it hired two teams of veteran
financial advisers from top Wall Street brokerages Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management and UBS Wealth Management Americas to
expand Baird's adviser footprint in the United States. The
teams, based in Minnesota and Tennessee, together managed about
$800 million in client assets at their old firms.