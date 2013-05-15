May 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The bank appointed Marc Pandraud as head of client franchise development and vice-chairman, corporate finance EMEA. Bruno Hallak will take over from Pandruad as chief country officer of Deutsche Bank in France and general manager of its Paris Branch.

Emmanuel Hasbanian and Julien Fabre have been promoted co-heads of investment banking coverage & advisory for France.

The bank also named Jerry Miller to run the German bank's asset and wealth management business in the Americas.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The asset manager named Wael Aburida as Chief Investment Officer for its Middle East, North Africa and Turkey team. Aburida joins from UAE-based Waha Capital where he was director of mergers & acquisitions.

WESTPAC INSTITUTIONAL BANK

The bank named David Koh as head of corporate and institutional banking, Asia. Koh joins from JP Morgan where he was managing director, treasury services for Greater China.

VTB CAPITAL SA

The investment management firm appointed Xin Lin as head of multiproduct sales for China. VTB also said Wei Chen joined its corporate and investment team covering Chinese corporate and financial institutional clients.

BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The firm named Debralee Nelson as senior director, who will serve ultra high-net-worth wealth management clients in the New York region.