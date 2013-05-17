PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 10
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BMO CAPITAL MARKETS
The investment and corporate banking arm Of Canada's BMO Financial Group appointed Gregory Anderson as the global head of FX Strategy. Anderson will be based in New York. The firm also named Stephen Gallo as head of FX Strategy, Europe and Angela Wen as director and head of China FX sales.
March 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SHANGHAI, March 10 Airline operators cut some routes between China and South Korea as the fallout spread on Friday from a diplomatic row over Seoul's plans to deploy a U.S. missile defense system regardless of Beijing's objections.
* Ruling triggers unprecedented snap election to elect new president