MORGAN STANLEY
The bank's head of fixed income, Ken deRegt, is retiring
from the firm, according to internal bank memos obtained by
Reuters, after the company sustained a more than 40 percent
decline in bond trading revenue in the first quarter. Michael
Heaney, 49, and Robert Rooney, 46, will head up fixed income,
according to two company memos issued on Wednesday to
employees.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The financial services company said it has appointed Barry
Sommers, under whom the bank expanded its services to wealthy
clients, to head its Chase consumer bank business. Sommers
replaces Ryan McInerney, who has been named by Visa Inc as
its president.
HSBC HOLDINGS
Europe's biggest bank named Simon Robertson, a former
Goldman Sachs banker and chairman of Rolls-Royce,
as the new chairman of its remuneration committee to replace
John Thornton. Thornton this week said he would step down as
head of the remuneration committee and HSBC said on Thursday.
The bank also said Joachim Faber, another HSBC non-executive
director, would take over as chairman of its risk committee,
replacing Rona Fairhead.
NATIONAL BANK OF RAS AL-KHAIMAH
Ian Larkin, the proposed new chief executive of the bank,
which eas earlier this month named as victims of a massive
global bank card fraud, has quit, two sources within the bank
said on Thursday.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
The provider of credit ratings and research appointed Sergey
Nazarov as the regional general manager for Russia and the
commonwealth of independent states (CIS), based in Moscow.
Nazarov, who will join S&P on June 3, will be responsible for
developing and implementing the growth strategy of the company's
ratings business in the region.