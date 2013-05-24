May 24 The following financial services industry
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The investment manager appointed Tracy Caliendo as managing
director and head of Americas equity hedge fund services.
Caliendo most recently served at Goldman Sachs as co-head of
Americas electronic trading sales and coverage.
MORGAN STANLEY
The bank has named Jerome Leleu and Mille Cheng as co-heads
of Asia Pacific equity capital markets in a shakeup of its
management of that division, according to an internal memo
obtained by Reuters on Friday.
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL
Raiffeisen Chief Executive Herbert Stepic resigned on Friday
in what he called an effort to spare the bank he built into an
eastern European powerhouse from damaging publicity over his
personal property deals.