May 29 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The brokerage and investment bank said on Wednesday it had
hired a veteran adviser from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to
join its Rochester, New York, office.
SCHRODERS
The British investment house has appointed Rory Bateman as
the head of its UK equities business, replacing Richard Buxton,
a high-profile fund manager who is leaving in June.
SALLIE MAE CORP
Student loan provider named John Remondi as its chief
executive officer and said it would split the company into two
publicly traded entities.
AON PLC
The insurance broker appointed Julie Theirl, Arnie Lacerda
and Joe Capizzi as vice presidents and Bill Lapczynski as senior
vice president, Trisha Blau as associate director and Ben Wolfe
as director in its San Francisco Bay Area operations.
CRT CAPITAL GROUP LLC
The security brokerage and research services provider
appointed Neil Doshi in its research group. Doshi will lead
CRT's Technology/Media Sector coverage with Lance Vitanza. Doshi
joins CRT from Citigroup, where he was lead analyst for the
Internet Sector.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager appointed Sally Vega as the trust officer
for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank.