June 4 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

The insurance and reinsurance broker appointed Mark Dolsky as vice president of its human capital practice, which provides brokerage and consulting services to North American companies to manage their employee benefit programs. Dolsky will be responsible for expanding Willis' business across the Kansas City region.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth management business of U.S. Bancorp appointed Kathy Graham as senior portfolio manager for its Private Client Reserve. Graham joins from J.P. Morgan Private Bank where she most recently served as an investment adviser.

ING INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INTERNATIONAL

The asset manager appointed Stan Beckers chief executive, succeeding Gilbert Van Hassel who leaves the firm on July 1. Beckers joins from BlackRock Solutions EMEA where he was managing director and co-head.

SBERBANK CIB

The corporate and investment banking business of Sberbank appointed Francois Mantion as head of commodity trading, managing director and Raymond Bird as head of strategic equity financing, global markets trading, managing director. Mantion joins from J.P. Morgan where he was most recently global head of energy market risk, while Bird joins from RBS where he served as head of structured equity financing in Hong Kong.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group appointed Ronan Walsh as director, Coutts Channel Islands. Walsh, based in Jersey, joins Coutts from HSBC where he was responsible for managing their local private client base.

CITY FINANCIAL INVESTMENT CO LTD

The London-based investment firm appointed Tim Short as chief risk officer. Short previously held senior risk and fund management roles at Rivercrest Capital, M&G Investments and Societe Generale Asset Management.