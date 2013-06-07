June 7 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday.
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
CREDIT AGRICOLE CIB
The corporate and investment banking arm of the Crédit
Agricole Group named Paul de Leusse and Jacques Prost as deputy
chief executives.
BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV
The insurance and reinsurance provider appointed Peter
Jenkins and John Lentaigne as co-heads of political & credit
risk. Jenkins joins from Beazley Plc, where he was
senior underwriter, political, terrorism & credit risk, while
Lentaigne was previously with AXIS Speciality as vice president,
capital risk solutions.
STATE STREET CORP
The No. 2 global custody bank named Michael Bell as its
chief financial officer. Bell will assume the role in August
following the retirement of Edward Resch.
State Street also appointed Bell as executive vice-president
and a member of its management committee. Bell was most recently
finance chief of Manulife Financial Corp.
LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC
The broker-dealer has hired the global chief risk officer
from Morgan Stanley's wealth division at a time when it
comes under increased scrutiny over its ability to supervise
more than 13,000 independent stockbrokers.