* Airway Therapeutics says has secured $6.3 million in bridge financing from new and existing investors
June 10 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The wealth management business of BNY Mellon appointed Megan Gorman to the newly created role of senior director working with ultra high-net-worth wealth management clients in Northern California.
Gorman joined BNY Mellon Wealth Management in February. Prior to that she served as vice-president, financial counseling, at Ayco Co, a Goldman Sachs company.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The investment manager appointed Staffan Lindfeldt as head of global emerging market equities and Isabelle Alexander as investment manager in the global emerging market equities team.
Lindfeldt joins from Handelsbanken Asset Management in Stockholm where he was chief portfolio manager for global emerging markets (GEM), while Alexander joins from Pictet Asset Management where she was a portfolio manager in the GEM team.
T. BAILEY ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED
The Nottingham, UK-based firm appointed Peter Askew as a senior fund manager to work alongside Elliot Farley, co-managing the T. Bailey Growth Fund, T. Bailey Dynamic Cautious Managed Fund and T. Bailey Defensive Cautious Managed Fund.
FRANKFURT, March 6 Two pairings of private equity groups are considering bids for Stada that would value the German generic drugmaker at up to 4.8 billion euros ($5.1 billion) including debt, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
* Seoul metal holdings co ltd reports 5.2 percent stake in chicago rivet & machine co as of feb 23 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2mtSa4C Further company coverage: