June 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The wealth management business of BNY Mellon has hired Christopher Facka as senior director for business development, based in the firm's West Palm Beach, Florida, office. Facka fills a newly created position which is part of the wealth manager's major expansion strategy announced last month by CEO Larry Hughes.

Facka has served his entire career in financial services with Wells Fargo. Most recently, he served as branch manager and financial adviser, overseeing a team of nearly 40 in West Palm Beach.

FUSION GROUP

The financial services group appointed Paul Collier to its advisory board. Collier is currently professor of economics and director of the Centre of the Study of African Economies at Oxford University. Prior to that, he served as director of the research development group at the World Bank.

400 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

The hedge fund hired John Bateman as its chief financial officer and Tami Witham as an investor relations product specialist. Bateman previously worked at Credit Suisse and started his career as a tax accountant at Arthur Anderson. Witham previously worked at GenSpring Family Offices and Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Pacific Investment Management Co.

INCAPITAL

The underwriter and distributor of fixed income and other financial products announced that it has hired Anand Bhattacharya as managing director, research and strategy.

Anand, who is currently a Professor of Practice in the Department of Finance at Arizona State University, will continue to maintain this position while consulting with Incapital's Research and Strategy Group focused on the analysis and valuation of mortgages, structured notes, credit and agencies. (Compiled by Varun Aggarwal and Rohit Tirumala Kumara in Bangalore)