June 11 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The wealth management business of BNY Mellon has hired
Christopher Facka as senior director for business development,
based in the firm's West Palm Beach, Florida, office. Facka
fills a newly created position which is part of the wealth
manager's major expansion strategy announced last month by CEO
Larry Hughes.
Facka has served his entire career in financial services
with Wells Fargo. Most recently, he served as branch manager and
financial adviser, overseeing a team of nearly 40 in West Palm
Beach.
FUSION GROUP
The financial services group appointed Paul Collier to its
advisory board. Collier is currently professor of economics and
director of the Centre of the Study of African Economies at
Oxford University. Prior to that, he served as director of the
research development group at the World Bank.
400 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
The hedge fund hired John Bateman as its chief financial
officer and Tami Witham as an investor relations product
specialist. Bateman previously worked at Credit Suisse and
started his career as a tax accountant at Arthur Anderson.
Witham previously worked at GenSpring Family Offices and Goldman
Sachs Asset Management and Pacific Investment Management Co.
INCAPITAL
The underwriter and distributor of fixed income and other
financial products announced that it has hired Anand
Bhattacharya as managing director, research and strategy.
Anand, who is currently a Professor of Practice in the
Department of Finance at Arizona State University, will continue
to maintain this position while consulting with Incapital's
Research and Strategy Group focused on the analysis and
valuation of mortgages, structured notes, credit and agencies.
(Compiled by Varun Aggarwal and Rohit Tirumala Kumara in
Bangalore)