RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The company expanded its adviser force in Georgia with a
veteran hire from top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth
Management.
Cynthia Woodsmall Jones, who managed more than $435 million
in client assets at Morgan Stanley, moved to Raymond James in
May after more than three decades with her former firm.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The bank appointed Karen Short as a director and research
analyst covering the food retail sector within its markets
division. Short was previously with BMO Capital Markets.
TOWERS WATSON & CO
The professional services company named Don Delves as
director in its executive compensation consulting group. Delves
is the founder of Chicago-based consultancy Delves Group.
GE Capital
General Electric Co appointed Chief Financial Officer
Keith Sherin as CEO of its GE Capital unit. Sherin will replace
Mike Neal, who will retire July 1.
Jeff Bornstein, chief financial officer of GE Capital, will
replace Sherin at GE.
BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager appointed Andrew Provencher as head of
U.S. retail sales. Provencher joins from Gold Bullion
International, where he was head of business development.
PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS
Patrick Corso has stepped down as head of the private equity
firm's Hong Kong office, people familiar with the move told
Reuters. This is the fourth senior departure at the company in
the Asian region since 2008.
BLUEOCEAN MARKET INTELLIGENCE
The research and analytics firm appointed LeeAnn Hickey,
Ellen Guggenheim and Phil Horan as vice presidents - client
development. Hickey previously ran a full-service, strategic
marketing and communications consultancy while Guggenheim was
earlier with Listenlogic. Horan worked with ID Analytics.