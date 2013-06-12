June 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The company expanded its adviser force in Georgia with a veteran hire from top U.S. brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Cynthia Woodsmall Jones, who managed more than $435 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley, moved to Raymond James in May after more than three decades with her former firm.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The bank appointed Karen Short as a director and research analyst covering the food retail sector within its markets division. Short was previously with BMO Capital Markets.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The professional services company named Don Delves as director in its executive compensation consulting group. Delves is the founder of Chicago-based consultancy Delves Group.

GE Capital

General Electric Co appointed Chief Financial Officer Keith Sherin as CEO of its GE Capital unit. Sherin will replace Mike Neal, who will retire July 1.

Jeff Bornstein, chief financial officer of GE Capital, will replace Sherin at GE.

BNY MELLON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager appointed Andrew Provencher as head of U.S. retail sales. Provencher joins from Gold Bullion International, where he was head of business development.

PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS

Patrick Corso has stepped down as head of the private equity firm's Hong Kong office, people familiar with the move told Reuters. This is the fourth senior departure at the company in the Asian region since 2008.

BLUEOCEAN MARKET INTELLIGENCE

The research and analytics firm appointed LeeAnn Hickey, Ellen Guggenheim and Phil Horan as vice presidents - client development. Hickey previously ran a full-service, strategic marketing and communications consultancy while Guggenheim was earlier with Listenlogic. Horan worked with ID Analytics.