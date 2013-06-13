REFILE-BRIEF-Riis says to head Falck after leaving Novo Nordisk
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
June 13 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
NASDAQ OMX GROUP
The No.2 U.S. stock market appointed Tom Wittman to head the exchange. Wittman will manage the products of the exchange operator and pricing for U.S. equities and derivatives. He has been the president of Nasdaq OMX PHLX since 2008.
INDUSTRY FUNDS MANAGEMENT
The Melbourne-based investment manager appointed Linda Cunningham as investment director based in Melbourne and Hannah Lindberg as investment analyst based in London, as part of its debt investments team. Cunningham was chief manager of commercial lending at AMP Capital and Lindberg was assistant vice president for restructuring business support at Barclays Plc.
AON RISK SOLUTIONS
The global risk management business of Aon Plc appointed Ray Gallagher as senior vice president-client engagement in its Los Angeles office.
* Outgoing Novo Nordisk North America head Riis said he taking the role of Chief Executive of Danish emergency services group Falck
COPENHAGEN, March 1 Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, said on Wednesday the head of its North American operations Jakob Riis has resigned, casting doubt over its strategy in a market that accounts for more than half its sales.
* Hungary PMI at record high, Czech at almost 6-year high * Stock indices rebound after profit-taking slump * Currencies firm vs euro, which weakens versus dollar By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 1 Central European currencies and stocks surged and government bonds eased on Wednesday after Czech, Hungarian and Polish manufacturing indices showed robust economic growth. Hungary's Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to a record-high of 59.5 in February from 57 in Ja