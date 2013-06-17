June 17 The following financial services
The following financial services
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank appointed Junya Nishiwaki as managing
director of UBS Securities Japan Co Ltd. Nishiwaki will be in
charge of client coverage, M&A advisory and financing services
in Japan. He joins UBS from Goldman Sachs, where he
was head of the general industry group in the company's
investment banking division in Japan.
MIZRAHI-TEFAHOT BANK
The board of directors of Israel's fourth-largest bank named
Eldad Fresher as its chief executive officer effective end of
August. Fresher is currently the bank's chief financial officer
and will replace Eli Yones.
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
The investment and risk management company promoted Mark
Gregory, head of its savings business, as group chief financial
officer effective July 1.
FRONTIER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The multi-asset investment company appointed Christopher
Cade as head of UK sales and Darren Hymos as senior business
development manager. Prior to this, Cade held senior roles at
Skandia and Baring Asset Management in the UK, while
Hymos worked at Cofunds and Investec.
FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS
The investment management company appointed Jill Barber as
head of institutional business for UK and Ireland. Barber will
join the company at the end of August. Barber was previously the
head of consultant relations at Hermes Fund Managers.
RUSSELL INVESTMENTS
The asset management company appointed Joseph Gelly as
managing director of its Canada Institutional business. Prior to
this, Gelly served as managing director, fiduciary solutions at
the company's Americas institutional business.
BNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management business of BNY Mellon hired Eric M
Stein as senior director for business development based in
Miami. Prior to joining BNY Mellon, Stein served as a wealth
adviser at BB&T Bank in Miami.