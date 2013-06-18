BRIEF-Goldstrike forms strategic alliance with Newmont and its unit
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
June 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP
The investment bank appointed Ian Gilday as head of originations for collateralised loan obligations (CLO's) in the EMEA region. Gilday is a former head of the company's EMEA syndicate and leveraged capital markets. Littleton Glover will replace Gilday at the EMEA leveraged finance origination team.
WILLIS NORTH AMERICA
The unit of insurance brokerage Willis Group Holdings Plc appointed Kristen Foley as client advocate and senior vice-president of property & casualty, Willis of Northern California.
Foley previously held leadership roles with American International Group, Marsh Risk & Insurance Services and Royal & SunAlliance.
MILLENIUMASSOCIATES AG
The corporate finance advisory firm appointed Pierre Fischer to its panel of senior advisers. Prior to this, Fischer was CEO of Swiss private lender Banque Safdie.
* Entered into a strategic alliance with Newmont Mining Corporation and its subsidiary, Newmont Canada FN Holdings ULC
* On March 3, board voted to increase total number of directors constituting board from 9 to 11 directors - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2n6E9Hl Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 6 The Trump administration is reviewing the possibility of a key change to U.S. biofuels policy requested by oil refiners and Carl Icahn, the billionaire investor and special advisor on regulations to President Donald Trump, a White House official said on Monday.