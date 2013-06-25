June 25 The following financial services
U.S. BANCORP
U.S. Bank Wealth Management appointed Scott Wiley as senior
private banking officer for the private client reserve of U.S.
Bank.
Wiley joins from Wells Fargo Private Bank where he worked as
vice president of senior private banking.
STEPHENS INC
The Chicago-based equity research firm hired Mohan Naidu as
a vice president and research analyst covering the healthcare
information technology (HCIT) sector.
Naidu joins from Piper Jaffray & Co where he had worked as
an equity research analyst in healthcare services and HCIT.
EMIRATES NBD
Dubai's largest bank appointed Shayne Nelson as group chief
executive. Nelson, currently the head of Standard Chartered's
private banking unit, will take over from Rick Pudner.
RBS PLC
The bank appointed Carole Berndt as global head of
transaction services. Berndt joins from Bank of America Merrill
Lynch where she was EMEA head of transaction banking.
ANZ BANKING GROUP LTD
The largest retail bank in New Zealand appointed Graeme
Liebelt to the bank's board of directors. Liebelt was earlier
chief executive director at mining services company Orica Ltd.
AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset management company appointed Mark Miller as head
of UK Institutional and Jerry Devlin as head of UK distribution.
Miller joins Amundi from Blackstone Alternative Asset
Management, while Devlin joins from Macquarie.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT
The asset management company appointed Matthew Lonsdale as
head of intermediary business development. Prior to this,
Lonsdale was head of business development at Psigma Investment
Management Ltd.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth management company appointed Andrea Kaempf as
personal trust managing director for The Private Client Reserve
of U.S. Bank, a part of U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Prior to
this, Kaempf worked with the Bank of America.