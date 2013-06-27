June 27 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JPMORGAN
The investment bank appointed Karine Thierry-Wilkinson as
senior banker for its private banking team in France. Prior to
joining JP Morgan, Wilkinson was a private banker at Nueflize
OBC, part of the ABN Amro group.
BARCLAYS PLC
The financial services provider appointed John Chang as
country manager for Barclays Korea. Chang, who was head of
equities in Korea, replaces Joe Shin.
BNY MELLON
The investment management company appointed Michael Barron,
Marisa Facciolo and Kevin Leigh as senior directors for business
development at its wealth management business. Barron was a
director at ICC Capital Management, while Facciolo was a wealth
strategist at Northern Trust. Leigh was working as an investment
banker with Griffin Financial Group.