BRIT INSURANCE HOLDINGS BV
The Amsterdam-based insurance and reinsurance company
appointed Joy Ferneyhough to a newly created role of director of
strategy and corporate development.
Ferneyhough joins from Espirito Santo Investment Bank where
she was head of insurance equity research.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The bank appointed Don Robertson as chief executive officer
for Canada. Robertson was earlier head of the bank's Canadian
natural resources advisory team.