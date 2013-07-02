July 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The investment banker named Jennifer Boussuge as head of
global transaction services (GTS) for Europe, Middle East and
Africa.
Boussuge has been with the company for more than 19 years,
most recently serving as head of global sales for GTS.
NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC
The stock exchanges operator appointed David Krein as
managing director of Nasdaq Global Indexes.
Krein was previously senior director of product development
and analytics for Dow Jones Indexes.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The global bank appointed Mike Garcia as head of Hong Kong
equities sales trading, and Jamie White as director, equities
sales trading. Both Garcia and White will report to Richard
Stone, global head of equities sales trading.
FIS
The banking and payments technology provider appointed Guy
Hains as head of its market team, which comprises institutions
with an average asset size of $300 billion. Prior to joining
FIS, Hains spent nearly 10 years at CSC, a global information
technology organization, most recently as president of CSC
International.
RSA
The global insurer appointed David Coughlan as group
underwriting director. Coughlan has over 24 years experience in
the insurance industry and has been with RSA since 2008, most
recently as underwriting and claims director for emerging
markets.
BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT
The international investment management firm appointed Eric
Lee as its chief financial officer for Asia. He is based in Hong
Kong and reports jointly to Julian Swayne, CFO, Barings, and
Gerry Ng, chief executive, Baring Asset Management (Asia) Ltd.
THOMAS MILLER INVESTMENT (ISLE OF MAN) LTD
The unit of Thomas Miller Group of Cos has appointed Tom
Richards to the role of director. Tom is also head of private
investment management (offshore). Tom joined Thomas Miller
Investment in 2012 and was originally a Royal Air Force pilot
before he started his career in investment management.
LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
The investment management company appointed Gary Moore as
European head of strategic partnerships, effective July
15. Moore will work closely with LaSalle's client capital group
and acquisitions teams, focusing on the specific investment
needs of LaSalle's major institutional investor clients. Moore,
to be based in London, will report to Jon Zehner, global head of
the client capital group, and Simon Marrison, Europe CEO.