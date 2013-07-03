July 3 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG
The German banker appointed Susan Skerritt as regional head
Americas for its global transaction banking division.
Skerrit joins from BNY Mellon where she most recently served
as executive vice president and global head of business strategy
and market solutions, treasury services.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP
The investment management and investment services company
has appointed Albert Yeh as Managing Director. Based in Hong
Kong, Yeh reports into Jane Caire, Head of Strategy &
Development, Product & Marketing for BNY Mellon's Asia-Pacific
(APAC) investment management business. Yeh has over 20 years of
financial services experience and joins BNY Mellon from
BlackRock.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO
The asset management division of the company has appointed
Matt LeBlanc as Chief Investment Officer for OECD Infrastructure
Equity at J.P. Morgan Asset Management - Global Real
Assets. LeBlanc will be responsible for identifying and
executing investments for the company. LeBlanc will report to
Paul Ryan, CEO of OECD Infrastructure Equity and Debt, and will
be based in New York.
LLOYDS BANK PLC
The bank has appointed Alice Beavan as Head of eCommerce -
Credit Products, based in London. Starting her new role in
August, she will report into Juan Blasco, Head of Credit
Products, and join the Credit Products management team at the
bank. Beavan joins from Royal Bank of Canada.
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE CIB
The corporate and investment banking arm of the Crédit
Agricole Group appointed Frank Schönherr as Senior Country
Officer for Germany and Austria. Frank Schönherr joins Crédit
Agricole CIB from Mediobanca, Frankfurt where he was Country
Head for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Prior to that, Frank
Schönherr worked at IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG for more than
17 years in various positions.
SUFFOLK LIFE
The providers and administrators of specialist pension
products have appointed Jane Ridgley as their new Operations
Director. Jane joins from her previous role as Product Director
at L&G's Workplace Pensions division. Jane brings 25 years'
experience working closely with financial advisers and their
clients.