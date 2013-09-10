Sept 10 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of
other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS
The investment bank said it hired former Morgan Stanley
investment banker Ryan Moss as a partner to provide
strategic and financial advice to clients in the natural
resources sector.
CLEARXCHANGE
The money transfer service that is jointly run by Bank of
America, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase
named Michael Kennedy as its chief executive. Kennedy co-founded
clearXchange and served as its chairman while working as
executive vice president and head of innovation and payments
strategy at Wells Fargo Bank.
CREDIT SUISSE
David Tait has been appointed head of global foreign
exchange (GFX) and short-term interest rate trading (STIRT), a
Credit Suisse spokesperson said. David replaces Todd Sandoz, who
is leaving the bank to pursue an external opportunity. Tait was
previously the global head of FX trading. David joined Credit
Suisse in January 2012 from UBS Investment Bank where he was
global head of macro trading.
HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC
The investment firm appointed Olav Koenig as managing
director and head of sales and client service for Europe, the
Middle East, and Africa for its subsidiary HarbourVest Partners
(U.K.) Ltd. Koenig joins from Eaton Partners, where he was a
partner and head of Europe.
PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC
The bank said it named Christina Maier as chief financial
officer, effective Oct.1. Maier will replace William Gray.