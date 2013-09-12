Sept 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ISHARES

The exchange-traded funds platform of BlackRock appointed Brett Olson to a newly-created position of head of fixed income for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Olson joins from Nomura, where he was a managing director and head of the EMEA teams responsible for the sales of asset backed securities and the distribution of illiquid debt instruments.

BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS (BNPP IP)

The asset manager of the BNP Paribas Group named Ligia Torres as head of APAC and emerging markets and Vincent Camerlynck as CEO for APAC.

Camerlynck was previously the BNPP IP's deputy CEO for APAC. Torres joins from BNP Paribas Wealth Management where she was head of the UK operation and chairman of BNP Paribas Investment Partners, UK.

ROTHSCHILD

The company appointed Christian Muller and Thomas Kunz to its wealth management business to create a new team to focus on advising Swiss domiciled clients with international interests. Muller will head the team and Kunz will join as a senior investment advisor. Both were with UBS before.

Aleksandra Milanovic will join the Russia/CIS team based in Zurich as a senior client advisor. She most recently was a client advisor with UBS Wealth Management International.

NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager named Davy Yuen as director, head of wholesale distribution in Hong Kong. Yuen joins from Man Investments where he was an executive director responsible for both wholesale and institutional business in the Greater China region.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager named Frank DeBlasi as a wealth management advisor for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in Phoenix. DeBlasi recently worked for J.P. Morgan Private Bank as a senior vice president and private banker in the Scottsdale, Arizona area.