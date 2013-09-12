Sept 12 The following financial services
industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us
of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ISHARES
The exchange-traded funds platform of BlackRock
appointed Brett Olson to a newly-created position of head of
fixed income for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Olson joins from Nomura, where he was a managing director and
head of the EMEA teams responsible for the sales of asset backed
securities and the distribution of illiquid debt instruments.
BNP PARIBAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS (BNPP IP)
The asset manager of the BNP Paribas Group named
Ligia Torres as head of APAC and emerging markets and Vincent
Camerlynck as CEO for APAC.
Camerlynck was previously the BNPP IP's deputy CEO for APAC.
Torres joins from BNP Paribas Wealth Management where she was
head of the UK operation and chairman of BNP Paribas Investment
Partners, UK.
ROTHSCHILD
The company appointed Christian Muller and Thomas Kunz to
its wealth management business to create a new team to focus on
advising Swiss domiciled clients with international interests.
Muller will head the team and Kunz will join as a senior
investment advisor. Both were with UBS before.
Aleksandra Milanovic will join the Russia/CIS team based in
Zurich as a senior client advisor. She most recently was a
client advisor with UBS Wealth Management International.
NATIXIS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager named Davy Yuen as director, head of
wholesale distribution in Hong Kong. Yuen joins from Man
Investments where he was an executive director responsible for
both wholesale and institutional business in the Greater China
region.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The wealth manager named Frank DeBlasi as a wealth
management advisor for the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank
in Phoenix. DeBlasi recently worked for J.P. Morgan Private Bank
as a senior vice president and private banker in the Scottsdale,
Arizona area.