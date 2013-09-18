Snap's stock price hard to justify - Barron's
Sept 18 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
UBS AG
The Swiss bank said it appointed Morgan Stanley's Juan Luis Perez as its global head of research. Perez, currently global head of research at Morgan Stanley, will join UBS in December after 21 years at the U.S. bank.
HSBC BANK PLC
HSBC Bank appointed Jonathan Stoker as head of commercial banking in Switzerland. The bank also appointed Gino Giuliato as head of relationship management for commercial banking.
BNY MELLON
BNY Mellon has appointed Robert Pick as senior director for business development for BNY Mellon Wealth Management in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Pick, who joined the firm in mid-July, reports to Tim Goering, managing director of business development in Florida.
Before joining BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Pick was the founder and managing director of the Alternative Capital Group in Panama City, Panama.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS
The asset management arm of Prudential Corp Asia named Nathalie Lou as head of retail sales, Hong Kong.
SYZ ASSET MANAGEMENT
The company appointed Ian Penrose as distribution director in the UK. Penrose was earlier vice president of global distribution at Barclays Capital Funds & Advisory for three years.
LLBH PRIVATE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC
The company named Jeff Fuhrman as its chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Fuhrman joins after serving IMG Artists for about a decade.
