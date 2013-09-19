(Corrects Hartford Funds item to say Kevin Kelly will be supporting non-wirehouse clients, not wire-house clients)

Sept 19 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC

The global insurance company appointed Eric Zheng as president and chief executive of AIG Insurance Company China Ltd (AIG China). Zheng succeeds John Joseph Carey, who will continue as chairman of AIG China.

ARBUTHNOT LATHAM & CO LTD

The London-based private bank appointed Richard Kay as a senior private banker attached to its media and entertainment team. He joins from Coutts & Co where he was one of the founders of the sports and entertainment team.

HARTFORD FUNDS

The company appointed John Gavin as an adviser consultant in Washington DC, managing relationships with wirehouse clients and prospects. The company said Emily Rae will serve the same role in South Florida. It also named Kevin Kelly as adviser consultant in North Florida, managing relationships with non-wirehouse clients and prospects. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil)