J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK
The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed Pedro Gil
as EMEA equity strategist, based in London.
Gil was the lead publishing analyst covering the European
food manufacturing and home personal care industries at
Santander Global Banking & Markets, a unit of Spain-based
commercial bank Banco Santander SA.
HENDERSON GROUP
The Anglo Australian asset manager recruited a new chief
investment officer, Rob Gambi, one of its own former senior
managers who returns from UBS's asset management arm.
STATE STREET CORP
The Boston-based financial services holding company
appointed José Almeida to its board of directors.
AVIVA INVESTORS
The global asset management arm of Aviva Plc
appointed Martin Zdravkov as assistant fund manager on its REaLM
(Returns Enhancing and Liability Matching) Social Housing Fund.
Zdravkov joins the firm from his own entrepreneurial
consultancy, which provided debt funding advice to registered
providers and green technology ventures.
INVESCO PERPETUAL
Investment company Invesco Perpetual's high-profile money
manager, Neil Woodford, is to leave on April 29 to start his own
business. He will be replaced by Mark Barnett as the firm's head
of UK equities.