Oct 16 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BMO FINANCIAL GROUP

The Canadaian financial services company appointed Frank Techar as its new chief operating officer, effective Nov. 1. Techar currently serves as president and chief executive of personal and commercial banking.

OMGEO LLC

The unit of post-trade financial services company Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) appointed DTCC chief executive Michael Bodson as chairman on its board of managers.

Joan Binstock, chief financial and operations Officer at investment advisory firm Lord Abbett & Co. LLC, also joins as a member of the board.

LONDON & CAPITAL

The privately-held wealth management firm appointed Cindy Lim as client relationship manager in its immigration division. Lim joins the firm from HSBC Holdings PLC, where she worked in the investor visa business over a period of 7 years.

PIRAEUS BANK

Greece's second-largest lender by assets appointed a new chief executive at its unit Geniki Bank. Former Eurobank deputy CEO Nick Karamouzis, who joined Piraeus in August as a management adviser, will be the new CEO.

HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

The Texas-based investment management firm appointed Ondina Purcell as director of marketing in its mutual fund arm, based in New York.

Purcell most recently worked with UBS Financial, where she served as executive director for advisory and solutions marketing since 2006.

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL

The Washington-based unit of real estate services firm FirstService Corp appointed Michael Hawkins partner in its national offices team, based in Manchester. Hawkins joins from WHR Property Consultants.

UBS AG

The Swiss global financial services company promoted senior energy dealmaker Tom Langford to run its global natural resources investment banking business, leading the Swiss bank's practice in the energy, mining and chemicals sectors.

UBS announced that it was combining the three practices into a single unit and that Langford would head up that group in a memo reviewed by Reuters.