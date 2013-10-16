Oct 16 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BMO FINANCIAL GROUP
The Canadaian financial services company appointed Frank
Techar as its new chief operating officer, effective Nov. 1.
Techar currently serves as president and chief executive of
personal and commercial banking.
OMGEO LLC
The unit of post-trade financial services company Depository
Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) appointed DTCC chief
executive Michael Bodson as chairman on its board of managers.
Joan Binstock, chief financial and operations Officer at
investment advisory firm Lord Abbett & Co. LLC, also joins as a
member of the board.
LONDON & CAPITAL
The privately-held wealth management firm appointed Cindy
Lim as client relationship manager in its immigration division.
Lim joins the firm from HSBC Holdings PLC, where she
worked in the investor visa business over a period of 7 years.
PIRAEUS BANK
Greece's second-largest lender by assets appointed a new
chief executive at its unit Geniki Bank. Former Eurobank
deputy CEO Nick Karamouzis, who joined Piraeus in
August as a management adviser, will be the new CEO.
HIGHLAND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP
The Texas-based investment management firm appointed Ondina
Purcell as director of marketing in its mutual fund arm, based
in New York.
Purcell most recently worked with UBS Financial, where she
served as executive director for advisory and solutions
marketing since 2006.
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL
The Washington-based unit of real estate services firm
FirstService Corp appointed Michael Hawkins partner in
its national offices team, based in Manchester. Hawkins joins
from WHR Property Consultants.
UBS AG
The Swiss global financial services company promoted senior
energy dealmaker Tom Langford to run its global natural
resources investment banking business, leading the Swiss bank's
practice in the energy, mining and chemicals sectors.
UBS announced that it was combining the three practices into
a single unit and that Langford would head up that group in a
memo reviewed by Reuters.