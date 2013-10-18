Oct 18 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
TALOS SECURITIES LTD
The online brokerage, which forms part of Paris-based
financial services firm Societe Generale Group, appointed Alex
Buffet as its chief executive officer. Buffet has served as
director in charge of middle office and derivatives activities
of Societe Generale Securities Services since July 2012.
The brokerage conducts business under the name Selftrade.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENT (SINGAPORE) LTD
The Singapore-based asset management arm of Prudential Corp
Asia named Gwee Siew Ping chief risk officer, based in
Singapore, effective Oct. 21. Prudential Corp Asia is a unit of
UK-based financial services firm Prudential Plc.
Ping joins from Schroders Investment Management, a unit of
UK-based Schroders Plc, where she served as regional
head of compliance and risk, Asia Pacific.
CITI PRIVATE BANK
The unit of the multinational banking conglomerate Citigroup
appointed Phillip Edwards as Director and Ultra High Net
Worth Private Banker and Adam Gillam as VP and Ultra High Net
Worth Private Banker to its team in Palm Beach, Florida. Prior
to joining Citi, Edwards worked for JP Morgan Private Bank and
Genspring Family Offices in Palm Beach Gardens. Gillam joins
Citi from Wells Fargo in Palm Beach, where he was most recently
a Vice President and Senior Private Banker.