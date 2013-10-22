Oct 22 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LCH.CLEARNET
The risk management firm, majority owned by the London Stock
Exchange Group Plc, appointed Suneel Bakhshi as chief
executive. Bakhshi, president and CEO of Citigroup Inc
unit Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc, is expected to join
LCH.Clearnet early next year.
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC
The London-based bank appointed Liam Pepper as head of
agricultural commodities sales, based in Singapore. Pepper was
most recently with JPMorgan Chase & Co.
US BANCORP
U.S. Bank Wealth Management appointed Patricia Edwards as
the managing director for investments for the private client
reserve of U.S. Bank. Edwards was a partner and chief investment
officer for Trutina Financial, an investment advisory firm.
PHAROS CAPITAL GROUP LLC
The private equity firm hired Brett Jackson as a senior
financial analyst in its Nashville office. Prior to joining the
firm, he served as an investment banking analyst at
Arkansas-based financial services firm Stephens Inc.