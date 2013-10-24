Oct 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS

The asset management arm of Boston-based State Street Corp appointed Helen Copinger-Symes managing director, head of consultant relations for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Copinger-Symes joins from AllianceBernstein, majority owned by Axa SA, where she most recently served as head of business development and client relations for its Defined Benefits business.

OPPENHEIMER FUNDS

The investment firm added three new people in its marketing and investment team. Peter Mintzberg was appointed senior vice president, strategy and market planning, Stephen Tisdalle was named senior vice president, brand marketing and Rupa Athreya was appointed head of product development.

INTEGRO

The international insurance brokerage and risk management firm appointed John Dunleavy as a principal in its ReSource Intermediaries operation in New York.

U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager appointed Leela Rao as the director of business strategy for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank, which serves high-net-worth individuals, families and foundations.

M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD

The London-based investment management unit of Prudential Plc appointed David Parsons as an investment specialist within its institutional public debt business. He joins from BlackRock Inc, where he was a senior product strategist.

BERRY ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The UK-based specialist investment firm appointed David Lee as business development manager. Lee joins Berry from Fidelity International Ltd.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The UK-based asset management company, a unit of France-based Axa SA, appointed Laurent Seyer global head of distribution, based in Paris. Seyer is currently global head of Multi-Asset Client Solutions.

Effective March 1, Christophe Coquema, previously the firm's chief operating officer, will replace Seyer as global head of MACS. Joseph Pinto, previously global head of markets and investment strategy, will become global chief operating officer.