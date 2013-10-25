Oct 25 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job
changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
BARCLAYS PLC
The London-based bank appointed Geoff Parry as the UK head
of global corporates, trade finance. He joins Barclays from
National Australia Bank Ltd, where he was the head of
trade finance for Southeast Asia.
UBS AG
The Switzerland-based financial services firm appointed
Sufyan Abdul Jabbar as head of corporate client solutions for
Malaysia, effective Jan. 2. Most recently, Jabbar was a director
at Kuala Lumpur-based investment holding company CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd.
ICICI BANK LTD
The India-based bank promoted Deputy Chief Financial Officer
Rakesh Jha to chief financial officer, replacing N.S. Kannan,
who will continue as an executive director.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORP
Patrick S. Barrett will join the company as senior executive
vice president, effective Nov. 4. Barrett joins Fulton Financial
from SunTrust Banks Inc.