Oct 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The London-based bank appointed David Fernandez as managing director and head of fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) research, Asia Pacific. Fernandez joins Barclays from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ARAB BANKING CORP

The Bahrain-based bank named Khaled Kawan as its president and chief executive, making the appointment permanent after he was put in charge temporarily earlier this year. Kawan replaces Hassan Ali Juma, who retired in July.

KUWAIT INVESTMENT AUTHORITY

The Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund has appointed a head for its newly-created infrastructure arm, two sources familiar with the matter said. Hakim Drissi-Kaitouni, previously a vice president at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London, has joined as a managing director of Wren House Infrastructure Management, a fully-owned unit of KIA, the sources said.

THREADNEEDLE INVESTMENTS

The UK-based fund management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc appointed Richard Vincent as head of wholesale solutions, based in London. Vincent was previously proposition director for investment advisory firm Skandia Investment Group, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Plc.

MARSH

The insurance broking and risk management unit of Marsh & McLennan Co Inc appointed Manuel Lopez to establish its newly-created global surety bank syndication desk. Lopez previously worked with Germany's Deutsche Bank AG.