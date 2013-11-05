Nov 5 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company appointed Jason Mudd as senior director for business development at its wealth management business in Westport and the Southern Connecticut market. Mudd will report to Jim Fagan, managing director for business development in Westport. Mudd served as a private banker and sales executive at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Greenwich, before joining BNY Mellon in September.

The company also named Scott Cox as managing director for business development at its wealth management business in Pittsburgh.

NORTHERN TRUST CORP

The investment management company appointed Arti Sharma as the head of the company's Canada division. Sharma will be based in Toronto and will be responsible for the company's operations in the Canadian market.

MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC

The New York-based operator of an electronic trading platform for fixed income securities has appointed William Cruger to its board of directors. Cruger was most recently vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan and Co.

AXA ART AMERICAS CORP

The New York-based art insurer under French insurance group AXA said it appointed Roberto Emilio Teixeira as country manager for its Brazilian operations. Teixeira will be based in Sao Paulo.

QUANTUM ADVISORY

The UK-based actuarial and employee benefits consultancy has appointed Darren Wateridge as senior consultant and actuary. Darren joins from the Netherlands-based life insurance and asset management company Aegon.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The London-based manager of fixed income and alternative investments said it appointed David Keel as director of sales for Switzerland, effective immediately. Keel joins BlueBay from Lyxor Asset Management, a subsidiary of French banking and financial services company Societe Generale.