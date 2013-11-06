BRIEF-Northland power agrees to acquire 252 MW German offshore wind farm
Nov 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC
Goldman Sachs Asset Management's chairman in Asia Pacific, Oliver Bolitho, will retire at the end of 2013 after 15 years at the firm, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters. Goldman Sachs will not replace Bolitho's role.
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC
The British bank's unit, HSBC Commercial Banking, has appointed Joel Van Dusen as its first global head of large corporates, based in London. Van Dusen joins from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he was the global head of corporate banking.
VTB GROUP
VTB Capital, the investment business of VTB Group, has appointed Parag Ranade as head of loan sales in Asia, based in Singapore. Ranade joins VTB Capital from UBS.
ALVAREZ & MARSAL
The New York-based business consulting firm said Jay Kim joined as a managing director to lead its business in Korea. Kim, who has more than 20 years' experience in private equity and consulting firms, has earlier worked with PineBridge Private Equity, Bain & Co and the Boston Consulting Group, among others.
AXA ART
The art insurer under French insurance group AXA appointed Jean Gazancon as its chief operations officer and a member of the executive management board of AXA ART Versicherung AG. His responsibilities include overseeing AXA ART's businesses in the UK, Asia, France, Benelux and the Middle East. Gazancon has earlier held management positions across the AXA Group in London, Japan, Hong Kong and other locations.
NEW YORK, March 3 A federal judge on Friday rejected Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam's bid to void much of his insider trading conviction and shorten his 11-year prison sentence.
HOUSTON, March 3 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.