Nov 7
appointment was in the investment banking arm, not wealth
management division)
Nov 7 The following financial services industry
The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday.
UBS
The Swiss global financial services company has hired Oi Yee
Choo as head of corporate client solutions for Singapore. Choo
joins from Morgan Stanley, where she was the head of
Singapore investment banking.
BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH
The investment banking arm of Bank of America Merrill Lynch
said last Thursday that it appointed Eugene Iwami as head of
Japan equities. Hiroyuki Kaneda has been named the vice chairman
of Japan equities. Iwami has been with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch since 1994, while Kaneda has over 27 years of experience
in the Japanese equity market.
METLIFE
The U.S. insurer appointed Nick Pemberton as strategic
accounts manager for its employee benefits business in the UK.
Pemberton will oversee MetLife's key strategic relationships and
work with business development consultants in the UK business as
well as liaise with the company's global employee benefits
business in more than 60 countries. He joins MetLife from Aviva
.
PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT
The asset manager appointed Roger Price-Haworth as head of
institutional business development for the UK and Ireland. Based
in London, Roger will focus on developing Pictet's institutional
business across the region. Price-Haworth joins Pictet from BNP
Paribas Investment Partners.
EASTSPRING INVESTMENTS
The asset management business of U.K.-based Prudential Plc
in Asia said it appointed Yap Siok Hoon as chief sales
and marketing officer for Malaysia, effective immediately. Yap
joins Eastspring Investments from Kenanga Investors.
U.S. BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT
The company said on Wednesday that it appointed Brett
Sorensen as vice president and private banking relationship
manager for The Private Client Reserve. Most recently, he was a
commercial banking relationship manager at U.S. Bank's
Commercial Banking Group.
(Compiled by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore)