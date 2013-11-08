Nov 8 The following financial services industry
** RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC
The company has appointed Jim Bunn as co-head of its
investment banking practice, effective Jan. 1. Bunn is currently
the co-head of the company's Technology Services Investment
Banking Group.
** UBS AG
The company's Wealth Management Americas unit said on
Thursday that it had hired a financial adviser from Merrill
Lynch for its Private Wealth Management office in Los
Angeles.
Scott Harries, who managed $500 million in client assets and
liabilities at Merrill Lynch Private Banking and Investment
Group, joined UBS on Oct. 29 and reports to Todd Locicero.
** DEUTSCHE BANK
The company said on Thursday that it appointed Kim Hammonds
as chief information officer and global co-head of group
technology and operations. Hammonds, who was most recently chief
information officer at Boeing Co, will join Deutsche Bank
on Nov. 25.
** PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS
The global multi-asset class manager said on Thursday that
it appointed Joseph Tang as chief investment officer in Taiwan,
with immediate effect.