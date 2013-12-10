Dec 10 The following financial services industry
UBS AG
The Americas wealth management unit of UBS AG said it hired
two advisers from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for its
Texas office. Jay Arbetter and Jason Taraszki joined the firm's
office in Addison, Texas, on Dec. 2. They had managed $275
million in client assets at their previous firm.
COMMONWEALTH BANK
The Australian bank said it appointed Kelly Bayer Rosmarin
as group executive of its institutional banking and markets
division, effective Dec. 16.
Rosmarin, who joined the bank in 2004, replaces Ian Saines
following his resignation. Rosmarin is currently the executive
general manager of Commonwealth Bank's corporate banking
solutions.
BARONSMEAD PARTNERS LLP
The financial risk insurance broker said it appointed Andrew
Ducat as partner and head of client services. Ducat joins
Baronsmead from Man Group Plc, where he was the head of
group insurance. Ducat will be based in London.
Baronsmead also promoted David Heathfield to partner.
Heathfield has been general counsel at Baronsmead since 2010.
TEKCAPITAL LTD
The Oxford-based university-developed intellectual
properties management company said it appointed Malcolm Groat as
finance director. Groat is a non-executive director and chairman
of the audit committee of Baronsmead VCT 4 Plc and London Mining
Plc.