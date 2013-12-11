Dec 11 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND

The Scottish bank's chief Ross McEwan faced a fresh management headache on Wednesday as the surprise departure of Finance Director Nathan Bostock created a senior vacancy at a time the group attempts to navigate through a period of upheaval.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON

The investment management company announced the expansion of its global insurance asset management solutions business with the appointment of Costas Komodromos as business head.

It also said Mark Whitford joined as the group's actuarial investment strategist and fixed income group's Michael Materasso has been appointed head of insurance investment solutions.

Previously Whitford was a director at Brookfield Investment Management, and vice president at Conning Asset Management.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company has hired Thomas Ryan as senior director for business development in BNY Mellon wealth management's Seattle office.

Ryan joins the firm as part of a two-year recruiting campaign announced by BNY Mellon Wealth Management CEO Larry Hughes earlier in 2013. Before joining the firm in November, Ryan was a financial adviser with UBS Financial Services.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The international investment management firm appointed Duncan Goodwin as head of global resources. He joins Barings from Martin Currie where he was lead manager on the Martin Currie GF global resources fund since launch.

T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC

The investment management company announced that its board of directors has elected Mark Bartlett to be an independent director of the company. Until retiring in 2012, Bartlett was a partner at Ernst & Young LLP, serving as managing partner of the firm's Baltimore office and senior client service partner for the mid-Atlantic region.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese financial holding company said it appointed Guy Hayward-Cole as the managing director of its EMEA investment banking business, focusing on UK clients and the telecoms and media and technology sectors in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Hayward-Cole joins Nomura from Oakley Capital, an asset management and financial advisory business.