Dec 12 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SECURITIES INDUSTRY AND FINANCIAL MARKETS ASSOCIATION

Wall Street trade group SIFMA said former U.S. Republican senator Judd Gregg is stepping down as chief executive of the group after less than a year in the position. He will continue serving as a senior adviser. SIFMA appointed President Kenneth Bentsen as Gregg's replacement. Bentsen.

NEWEDGE GROUP

The U.S.-based futures brokerage's global commodities and currencies chief John Fay has left the company ahead of a major ownership change.

Newedge said long-time SocGen commodities executive Francois Combes will run the global commodities business while Franck Borgel, the chief operating officer of the commodities and currencies division, will take responsibility for global currencies.

Combes joins from SocGen corporate & investment banking (SG CIB), where he was most recently deputy head of commodities and head of metals and agricultural products.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company has hired Christopher McDermott as senior director for business development with BNY Mellon wealth management in Palm Beach Gardens. Before joining BNY Mellon in November, McDermott was a financial adviser with AllianceBernstein in West Palm Beach.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK

The Australian bank said it appointed Daryl Johnson as chief executive of NAB Asia. Johnson joined NAB in 2009.

The bank also appointed Spiro Pappas as executive general manager of institutional banking, financial institutions group and international.

CO-OPERATIVE GROUP

Britain's Co-operative Group, battling a capital shortfall at its bank and scandal over the unit's drug-taking former chairman, has appointed ex-Treasury minister Paul Myners to review its operations for a token one pound ($1.6) salary.

PLURIMI

The UK-based wealth management and investment advisory company said it appointed Fahad Khan and Louise Ann Gibney as wealth managers.

Khan, who joined as managing director on Dec. 2, comes from Morgan Stanley. Gibney, who joins the company's Russian and Commonwealth of Independent States team as director on Jan. 6, comes from Credit Suisse.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management company said it appointed Duncan Goodwin as head of global resources. Duncan, who joins Baring from Martin Currie, will be based in London.