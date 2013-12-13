Dec 13 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Friday.

UBS AG
The bank's Americas wealth management unit hired a financial
adviser from Bank of America Merrill Lynch for its San
Diego office, the latest in a trend that began in late October.
Courtney Liddy, who managed nearly $327 million in client assets
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, joined UBS on Wednesday, UBS
said.
RSA INSURANCE
The UK-based general insurance company's Chief Executive
Simon Lee has quit after the insurer warned on profits for the
third time in six weeks, prompting the chairman to initiate a
review that could lead to a sale of part of the business.
RHB CAPITAL
Malaysia's fourth-biggest bank has appointed Khairussaleh
Ramli, a former top manager at the Indonesian subsidiary of
Malayan Banking, in a new position as group deputy
managing director and chief executive of its commercial arm.