EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK
The central bank responsible for the monetary system of the
European Union and the euro currency had appointed Daniele Nouy
to head the euro zone's new banking watchdog at the European
Central Bank, in a step towards closer financial integration in
the bloc.
Nouy will head the new institution being set up as part of a
push for banking union which also requires a single mechanism to
wind down non-viable banks to strengthen the financial system so
it can weather potential future crises.
Nouy, who currently supervises France's banks and insurers,
will start her new role on Jan. 1.
ZURICH INSURANCE SERVICES AG
Swiss Re finance chief George Quinn is to take on
the same role at larger rival Zurich Insurance following the
suicide in August of Zurich's CFO Pierre Wauthier.
JPMORGAN CHASE
The company said it promoted Bader Alamoudi as chief
executive of its Saudi Arabian business and Rayan Fayez as the
senior country officer. The company's top banker in the kingdom,
Abdulaziz Al Helaissi, left in the first half of 2013 to join
the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency.
LLOYD'S OF LONDON
The UK-based insurance market has appointed its first ever
female chief executive, Inga Beale, to replace Richard Ward who
announced he was stepping down from the role in July.
WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
Insurance broker Willis North America, a unit of Willis
Group, appointed Jay Curtis as vice president, Willis captive &
consulting practice. Curtis will manage and support Willis'
large, complex captive clients serviced out of the firm's
Vermont office.
SEI INVESTMENTS CO
The investment management company said it appointed Darren
Bayley as UK solutions director of its Wealth Platform.
AGASTI HOLDING
The chairman and one member of the board of the Norwegian
wealth manager have stepped down after a disagreement with the
majority of the board. The departures of Chairman Arne Reinemo
and Paal Johnsen follow the resignation of CEO Alfred Ydsteboe
last week.
STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS
The asset management business of State Street Corp
said it appointed Mark Fortier as managing director, head of
global defined contribution research and product development.
Fortier, who joins the company from Alliance Bernstein, will
be based in Boston and report to Fredrik Axsater, managing
director and global head of defined contribution.
CONNING ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD
The investment management company said it appointed Ben
Hamilton as a portfolio manager to its London team. Hamilton,
who joins Conning from Premier Asset Management, will report to
Russell Buesst, European chief investment officer.
MANAGEMENTPLUS GROUP
The provider of independent director services and other
corporate governance services appointed Jordan Kitson as partner
and chief operating officer and John Levitt as principal and
manager of the company's newly established U.S. business office
in New York.
OPPENHEIMERFUNDS INC
The investment management firm announced that chief
investment officer Arthur Steinmetz will be appointed as chief
executive, effective July 1. Steinmetz will replace William
Glavin Jr., who will remain as chairman.
Krishna Memani, chief investment officer of fixed income,
will replace Steinmetz.
Effective Jan. 1, John McDonough, director of national
sales, will be promoted to the role of head of distribution.