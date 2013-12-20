Dec 20 The following financial services industry
J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT
JPMorgan Chase & Co's wealth and asset management
division appointed Andrew Larkin as head of the newly formed
global strategic relationships management team in UK funds
sales. Larkin, who joins from Neptune Investment Management,
will report to Jasper Berens, head of UK funds.
WELLS FARGO ADVISORS
The Wells Fargo & Co subsidiary said that Bruce
Gelfand joined the company in its Liberty Plaza private client
group office in New York. He joined from UBS where he had client
assets of $89 million.
COUTTS
The private bank, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, said it appointed Wong Lee as head of wealth planning
in Singapore, with immediate effect.
Wong, who joins from UBS, will lead a team covering
Singapore, Indonesia, Global Non-Resident Indians, Malaysia and
Thailand markets.
HYPO ALPE ADRIA
The nationalized Austrian lender named insider Alexander
Picker chief executive, promoting the head of its business in
Bosnia to a three-year term that starts at the beginning of
2014.
ALQUITY INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
The UK-based investment company said it appointed Roberto
Lampl as head of Latin American investments. Lampl, who joins
from Baring Asset Management, will lead expansion of Alquity's
circle investment model.
CANADA MORTGAGE AND HOUSING CORP
Canada's Conservative government appointed a former
investment banker, Evan Siddall, as chief executive of Canada
Mortgage and Housing Corp, starting Jan. 1.
Siddall most recently worked as an adviser on financial
markets and financial stability to the governor of the Bank of
Canada.