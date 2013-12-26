GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm, shares slip as Fed rate rise looms
* Dollar supported as market prices for March 15 Fed rate hike
Dec 26 The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP
The bank said its chairman Takashi Tsukamoto will quit in March to take responsibility for a scandal over loans to organised crime, and the bank will restructure its board to improve governance.
* Dollar supported as market prices for March 15 Fed rate hike
AVALON, Australia, March 3 Lockheed Martin Corp said on Friday it was talking to the governments of Spain, Switzerland and Belgium about selling its F-35 fighter jets to the European nations.
JAKARTA, March 3 Japan's Mitsubishi Material Corp resumed operations at Indonesia's main copper smelter on Thursday after fixing a minor problem, a spokesman said on Friday.