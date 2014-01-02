Jan 2 The following financial services industry
appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other
job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WEX INC
The corporate payment services provider said it appointed
Melissa Smith as chief executive, effective Jan. 1. Smith, who
joined WEX in 1997, replaces Michael Dubyak, who assumes the
newly created role of executive chairman.
EFG HERMES
The investment bank, one of the largest in the Middle East,
said it appointed Khalid Ellaicy, former chief financial officer
of Orascom Telecom, its new CFO.
THROGMORTON
The UK-based accountancy service provider said it appointed
Denis Jackson its business development director to lead the
company's drive into new markets. Jackson joins from Tibra
Trading.
FM GLOBAL
The business property insurer said it named new leaders for
its EMEA, Asia Pacific and northern Europe operations.
Chris Johnson, senior vice president, division manager, Asia
Pacific, has become senior vice president, division manager,
EMEA.
Stefano Tranquillo, vice president and manager of northern
Europe operations, has been promoted to senior vice president,
division manager, Asia Pacific.
Philip Johnson, operations vice president, business process
improvement and client service manager, has been named vice
president and manager, northern Europe operations.
MENZIES LLP
The accountancy firm promoted Andy England, one of its
directors, to the role of partner. He has been with Menzies
since 1997.