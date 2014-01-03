Jan 3 The following financial services industry
BAIN & CO
The business consulting firm appointed Satish Shankar as
managing partner of its Southeast Asia region. Most recently, he
served as head of Bain's mergers & acquisitions practice in Asia
Pacific.
VICTORY PARK CAPITAL
The asset management firm said that former United States
Senator Joseph Lieberman has joined as chairman of its executive
board. The former senator from Connecticut, who served four
terms, was the Democratic Party nominee for Vice President in
the 2000 election.