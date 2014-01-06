Jan 6 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

The regulator said on Friday that George Canellos, one of the chief enforcers of securities laws, would leave his post later in January. Canellos has served as co-head of the SEC's enforcement division since April and has held other leadership roles at the SEC for four and a half years. Canellos has not yet determined his next career move, the SEC said.

DEUTSCHE BANK AG

The German bank has hired Goldman Sachs's Malaysia head of corporate finance, Yusof Yaacob, as head of its corporate banking and securities in Malaysia in a push to secure more business in one of the region's more vibrant IPO markets, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

CARLYLE GROUP LP

The private equity firm said that former U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Julius Genachowski would join as a managing director and partner on its U.S. buyout team.

COUTTS & CO

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group said it hired Yee Chin Lit as managing director, head of Indonesia market. Yee, who will be based in Singapore, was most recently managing director and sector head of the Indonesian market at Credit Suisse.

FINNCAP

The London-based brokerage said it launched a new investment trust offering with the appointment of Paul Harrington and James Simpson. Harrington joins from Westhouse Securities and Simpson joins from Jefferies and Co.

QUANTUM ADVISORY

The UK-based actuarial and employee benefits consultancy said it appointed Joanne Eynon and Phil Farrell as partners. Eynon joined Quantum in August 2007 as principal consultant and actuary. Farrell joined Quantum in October 2010 as a principal consultant and is based in the firm's London office.

OLD MUTUAL PLC

The South Africa-based insurance and asset management company said Zoe Cruz and Adiba Ighodaro have both agreed to join its board as independent non-executive directors, while Bongani Nqwababa has resigned, effective Monday.

Cruz founded and ran her own investment management firm, Voras Capital Management, from 2009 to 2012. Ighodaro is a partner with Actis, an emerging markets investment firm.

THECITYUK

The body that promotes the UK financial services industry said it appointed Nicky Edwards its director of policy and public affairs and Marcus Scott its chief operating officer. Nicky joins TheCityUK from Britain's Just Retirement Group PLC , a provider of pension to retirees with health problems. Prior to joining TheCityUK, Marcus was CFO of AIM-listed clean-tech company ITM Power Plc and Cambridge-based antenna company Antenova.

BARNETT WADDINGHAM LLP

The UK-based pension consultant said it appointed Jon Palin as an associate within its longevity consulting team. Jon joins Barnett Waddingham from Risk Management Solutions Inc, where he was responsible for developing and consulting on the firm's proprietary longevity and excess mortality models for pensions, insurance and capital markets clients.

NEWEDGE GROUP

The U.S.-based futures brokerage said Eric Shi rejoined the firm's energy desk as head of China commodities. Eric, who will be based in New York, rejoins Newedge after a two-year spell as global head of commodities at BOC International, Bank of China Ltd's investment unit.

MERCER

The financial services consulting unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos said it had appointed Toby Buscombe its global head of infrastructure investments. Buscombe succeeds Karen Chester, who has been appointed by the Federal Treasurer and Governor General of Australia to be a commissioner of the Australian Productivity Commission. Buscombe, based in London, had joined Mercer in 2011 as infrastructure leader for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

LONDON PENSIONS FUND AUTHORITY

The pension administrator for the Local Government Pension Scheme said it appointed Susan Martin its chief executive. Susan had been interim CEO since August.

WILLIS GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

Willis North America, a unit of global risk adviser, insurance and reinsurance broker Willis Group Holdings, said it appointed Jeffery Beneville the senior vice president and producer of its marine practice to focus on the yachts business. Prior to joining Willis, Jeffery was managing director at Aon Risk Services Companies.

TCW GROUP

The global asset management company said it appointed Andrea Mack as a senior vice president and senior consultant relations executive. Based in Los Angeles, Mack joins TCW from Western Asset Management Co.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL TAXAND LLC

The affiliate of Alvarez & Marsal, a leading global professional services company, said it had expanded its international tax advisory capabilities with the addition of Marc Alms as a managing director in New York. Alms joins A&M from KPMG.