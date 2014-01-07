Jan 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE

JPMorgan appointed company veteran Kristin Lemkau as chief marketing officer. Lemkau will continue with her current responsibilities as chief communications officer.

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

A top economist with the regulator, Craig Lewis, who helped turn around the agency's think tank, the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, intends to leave the SEC this spring, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters on Monday. Craig told his colleagues in a Dec. 20 letter that he planned to return to his academic position at Vanderbilt University and asked his colleagues to suggest names of possible replacements.

MORGAN STANLEY

The bank's former global head of rates trading, Edward Glenn Hadden, said he had left the bank to pursue another opportunity after a change in strategic direction, and after his former boss, Ken de Regt, left in May. Hadden joined Morgan Stanley from Goldman Sachs Group Inc in 2011.

BLACKSTONE GROUP

The private equity group has appointed one of its senior advisers to head its Australia business, a spokeswoman said, in a sign the firm plans to ramp up its investing efforts in the country. James Carnegie, an Australian private equity veteran and a former partner at domestic firm Archer Capital, will be a senior managing director at Blackstone and will assume a direct deal-making role. He had been a Blackstone senior adviser in Australia since 2012.

BNY MELLON

The investment management company has hired Abigail Bensimhon as senior private banker for BNY Mellon Wealth Management. Before joining BNY Mellon, Bensimhon was a senior commercial loan officer at Capital Bank in Rockville, Maryland.

CROWE CLARK WHITEHILL

The national audit, tax and advisory firm said James Martin joined it as a partner to run the Midlands arm of Crowe Clark Whitehill Recovery Solutions.

ALVAREZ & MARSAL

The professional services firm specializing in turnaround and interim management said Marc Alms had joined it as a managing director in New York. Alms had spent nine years with audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG in New York, where he was a member of the firm's global transfer pricing services and global dispute resolution teams.

LEGAL & GENERAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The institutional asset manager said it appointed Willem Klijnstra and Chris Jeffery as strategists within the tactical asset allocation research and strategy area. Willem and Chris previously held senior positions at the multi-asset solutions team at BNP Paribas Investment Partners. Willem was head of research and acting chief investment officer and Chris was a senior tactical asset allocation strategist.

NEW YORK LIFE INSURANCE CO

The mutual life insurer said it appointed John Kim as a vice chairman. Kim is now chief investment officer and president of New York Life's investments group.

Kim will oversee the technology function in addition to his current responsibilities. Kim joined New York Life in 2008 from Prudential Retirement.

CASEY, QUIRK & ASSOCIATES LLC

The management consulting firm said it appointed Yariv Itah to the newly created position of managing partner, and Jonathan Doolan and Jeffrey Stakel as directors, effective immediately. Itah joined Casey Quirk in 2001, while Doolan joined in 2007 and Stakel in 2009.

BANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT

The wealth manager said it appointed Douglas Hockersmith as vice president, senior portfolio manager for The Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in Seattle. Hockersmith joined The Reserve from Sovereign Wealth Advisors.

TA ASSOCIATES

The private equity firm promoted eight staff members. Christopher Parkin and Harry Taylor were named as managing directors. Edward Sippel was named as managing director and co-head of Asia and Naveen Wadhera was promoted to director and co-head of Asia. Ashutosh Agrawal and Jason Werlin were promoted to directors from principals. Jeffrey Del Papa and Dietrich Hauptmeier were named principals from senior vice presidents.